Tiku Weds Sheru Actress Avneet Kaur Shares Her Dream Come True Moment, See Pics

Avneet Kaur is touching new heights. She has uploaded a series of photos on Instagram posing with her new car. Avneet has bought a Range Rover. And, she has shared some beautiful pictures from the happy moment. The frames feature Avneet and her family posing with the car. Along with the photos, Avneet wrote, “This is my year of dreams coming true.” She has added a couple of of emojis to express her excitement. In the hashtags, she has used “bucket list", “another one" and “blessed".

In the first photo, Avneet can be seen striking a solo pose with the car. She looks breathtaking in the satin pink dress. In the next slides, she can be seen with her family. She also shared a video of her father cutting the cake while celebrating the latest addition. The car reported ex-showroom price is around Rs. 83 lakhs.

Various stars commented on Avneet posts congratulating her. Singer Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar commented on Avneet’s post. Neha Kakkar wrote, “Proud of you girl!” while Tony Kakkar said ‘many congratulations’.

For the unversed, Avneet Kaur started her career at a very young age. At the age of 8, she appeared in the dance reality show. She was a part of Zee TV’s dance show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Further, Avneet went on to pursue acting and made her debut in 2012 in a serial titled, Meri Maa. She will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will see her opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Avneet has also appeared in various music videos. She is quite active on Instagram and often treats her fans to spinnets from her life.

