Tilda Swinton Makes Rare Appearance with Sandro Kopp

Actress Tilda Swinton made a rare appearance with beau Sandro Kopp in Vienna.They attended the Spitzmaus Mummy in a Coffin and other Treasures exhibition opening in Vienna, Austria earlier this week, reports dailymail.co.uk.The actress slipped into a cream and purple wrap dress, embellished with an animal print sleeve. She accessorised with a pair of green evening gloves.Meanwhile, visual artist Kopp rocked up to the event in a purple three-piece suit, complemented with a textured fuschia tie.The Scottish actress has been in a relationship with the artist for over 14 years, following her split from John Byrne.She shares her children Honor and Xavier Swinton Byrne, 21, with her former partner Byrne. The pair struck up a relationship in 1989, but eventually called it quits in 2003.