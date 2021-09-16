Tillotama Shome Says Troll Called Her 'Flop Actress Who Looks Likes Maid' And Twitter Loses Its Calm

Tillotama Shome, who garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of a widowed domestic help in ‘Is Love Enough? Sir,’ has revealed that an online hater called her “a flop actress who looks like a maid." The actress took to her Twitter account to share the same with her followers along with a befitting reply to the troll.

She tweeted, “A hater on social media called me a ‘flop actress who looks likes a maid’. Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation? #dignityoflabour." Tillotama’s tweet went viral within a few hours, with fans and celebs across the platform showering her with immense love and support.

Director Sudhir Mishra called the troll “moron" and asked Tillotama to ignore them. He tweeted, “They are morons. Laughing at them is the way to go. They don’t deserve a serious reaction."

Actress Pooja Bhatt tweeted that Tillotama is “a star in the real sense, one whose light will illuminate the world through the work that you have done and the lives you have touched long after you have gone. Haters are akin to ‘dark matter’. They provide the gas and ensure the ones that provide light, remain bound."

A hater on social media called me a "flop actress who looks likes a maid". Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!? #dignityoflabour— Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) September 14, 2021

You are a star in the real sense..one whose light will illuminate the world through the work that you have done & the lives you have touched long after you have gone. Haters are akin to ‘dark matter’. They provide the gas & ensure the ones that provide light,remain bound. ✨ https://t.co/JgKzTVCqE1— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 15, 2021

They are morons . Laughing at them is the way to go . They don’t deserve a serious reaction . https://t.co/csJsEhps7z— Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) September 15, 2021

A user wrote, “I think people confuse “actors” with “Hero Heroine” in India. You’re a fantastic actor Tillotama. And you own every role you’ve done." While another said, “You are an amazing actor. I love how you always bring out the essence of the character with your nuance performance. I believe people who don’t know how to argue usually resort to attacks on someone’s appearance."

You are an amazing actor. I love how you always bring out the essence of the character with your nuance performance. I believe people who don't know how to argue usually resort to attacks on someone's appearance.— Bhavna (@girlfrommumbai) September 15, 2021

Now u see, the persons mentality who judges people by looks, i have seen all your movies and some series i remember, i judge you by your ability and capability, so for me you are a perfect talented actress, who is also somewhere a victim of nepotism.— Avishek R Pareek®™ (@SnrPareek) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Tillotama’s new film “Deep6", also featuring Chandan Roy Sanyal, will have its world premiere at the 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Deep6 is Shoojit Sircar’s production. It is set in 2011 Kolkata and also stars Sumeet Thakur, Maya Ghosh, Sumanta Mukherjee and Soumitra Chatterjee, who makes a posthumous appearance in the movie.

Most recently, her film “Raahgir", also starring Adil Hussain, bagged four awards at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival. The movie won awards for the best feature film, best director for Ghose, best female actor for Shome and the best male actor for Hussain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here