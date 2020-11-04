Tillotama Shome-starrer 'Sir' To Release Theatrically On November 13

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohena Gera’s romantic-drama “Sir”, starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber, is set to release theatrically on November 13. The film, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2018, was scheduled to release earlier this year but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shome took to Twitter and shared the new release date. “It is releasing! ‘Sir’ the film welcomes you back to cinemas with all safety precautions. Releasing on 13th November 2020,” the actor tweeted.

Producer Shiladitya Bora’s production house, Platoon One Films, also tweeted the announcement. “Distance makes the heart grow fonder… and it also keeps you safe! ‘Sir’ the film welcomes you back to cinemas with all safety precautions.” The Mumbai-set film probes the relationship between the scion of a real-estate family and a live-in maid who cooks and cleans for him.