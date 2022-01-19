Tillotama Shome Wins Over Internet With Viral Instagram Pic of Her Hairy Armpits: 'Not Sorry...'

The idea of what’s beautiful and what’s not is flawed. And, we must all admit that everybody is not perfect. Things need to be called out and actor Tillotama Shome doesn’t think there should be any fuss around it too. Tillotama on Wednesday posted a picture of herself, flaunting armpit hair along with a note that she was not going to be ‘apologetic’ about it. Tilotama, in the photo, can be seen wearing a tank top that had ‘unapologetic’ printed on it.

Along with the pic, the actor shared a long caption stating that she was not trying to make a statement but she was not sorry for her choices. She wrote, “I do say Sorry a lot. The worst is when I apologise in anticipation of someone’s apology as if it’s a Hello. I am sorry if I did something good because I could have done it better. The visceral ones, of course, slip out of your mouth in silence. "

Tolottima added that the tank top and print on it was a reminder of the fact that she needs to be unapologetic about things. The actor concluded that she was not trying to make any statement with the photo. “The t-shirt is a reminder to use it less and mean it more. (Oh and about body hair, yeah not sorry about it. I wear it as I like it. It’s not a statement. I also wax. I also don’t.) Good day!”

Since being posted online, the picture has received nearly 8 thousand likes along with several appreciative comments. Actor Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Your post is most unapologetic. Kudos girl."

Netzines extended their support to Tillotama’s message and lauded her for normalising talking about body hair.

On the work front, Tillotama was last seen in Netflix’s film, Sir where she essayed the role of a widowed domestic help who gets romantically involved with her employer. Her portrayal earned Tollotama, Filmfare Critics Best Actress award.

