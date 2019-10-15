'Time Has Come Today' Singer George Chambers Dies at 88
Three of the Chambers Brothers - Willie, Joe and George - reunited in public performance for the last time at the Grammy Museum in March 2016.
credits- Instagram
George "Pops" Chambers, singer and bassist for the Chambers Brothers, best known for the 1968 hit Time Has Come Today, is no more. He was 88.
George died on Saturday.
"The best big brother you could ever have," Willie Chambers wrote on his Facebook page Sunday night, reports variety.com.
Willie added: "I am so sad, and at the same time, I'm so glad to have had such a wonderful person in my life. Rest In Peace brother. We had lots of great times."
They entered the greater public consciousness with a counterculture anthem in the late 1960s, the Chambers Brothers had been performing together since the 1950s, when, as a break from their duties as sharecroppers in Mississippi, they started out as a gospel group.
The Brothers first released their mixture of rock, blues, soul and gospel through the Vault label, with versatility enough to cover both Curtis Mayfield and Gershwin. They then signed with Columbia Records in 1966, and first recorded Time Has Come Today as a two-and-a-half-minute single, which flopped.
But an 11-minute-plus version recorded for their 1967 album The Time Has Come, which featured an extended psychedelic break, quickly became an FM staple.
Time Has Come Today has been licensed for dozens of films and TV shows, from the Vietnam-themed movies Coming Home and Casualties of War to recent use in Cold Case, The Simpsons and On the Basis of Sex.
The Chambers family had 13 siblings - eight boys and five girls. Four of the young men played in the Chambers Brothers band: oldest brother George (born in 1931), Willie (born 1938), Lester (born 1940) and Joe (August 22, 1942)… joined by one non-family member, drummer Brian Keenan.
George Chambers was the biggest holdout in recording their biggest hit, his brother Willie said in an interview with Songfacts published last year.
Three of the Chambers Brothers - Willie, Joe and George - reunited in public performance for the last time at the Grammy Museum in March 2016.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Puma Has an Interactive Store Where You Can Also Get Your New Shoes Customized
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused
- Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work
- Fortnite Season 10 Ends With a Bang And Darkness, But What Exactly Happened?