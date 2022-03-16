'Time to Applaud': Riteish Deshmukh on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files has opened to a good box office response. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the armed uprising in Kashmir in 1990. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi feature in prominent roles in the film.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is the latest celeb to have watched the film and spoken about it. “It’s time to applaud a film that continues to break records. A small film that is on its way to becoming one of the biggest films of all time. Congratulations Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and the entire team of The Kashmir Files - on the tremendous love and appreciation."

Apart from Riteish, many celebrities from Bollywood to politics applauded the movie. Yami Gautam Dhar, who is married to Aditya Dhar, a Kashmiri Pandit, wrote, “Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first-hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But the majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support The Kashmir Files."

Smriti Irani, the union minister was also among those who are passionately and visibly supporting the movie. She wrote, “Watch … so that this history soaked in the blood of innocents may never repeat itself The Kashmir Files."

The film has been performing well at the box office as well. So far, the film has collected Rs 42 crore in the Indian market. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the film grossed Rs 3.55 crore, Rs 8.50 crore, and Rs 15.10 crore, respectively, and on Monday, it grossed more than Rs 15 crore.

