Hina Khan Shares Social Media Post About 'Break up', Fans Speculate on Her Love Life with Rocky Jaiswal

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame and popular TV actor Hina Khan has achieved great success in her professional life and has also been quite open about her personal life. Hina has been in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal for a very long time. Rocky, too, is often seen spending time with Hina and her family. However, a recent post shared by Hina has caused a lot of confusion in people’s minds about her relationship with Rocky.

Omg i m sh!t scarred now HINA KHAN is trending and tweets are full of her breakup…. @eyehinakhan yeh kya hora hai #HinaKhan pic.twitter.com/z4sDyEldCr— 𝕄𝕆𝕄𝕀ℕ𝔸 𝕂ℍ𝔸ℕ 💯 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝔹𝕒𝕔𝕜 (@momina_khan01) October 8, 2021

Netizens are speculating that Hina Khan has broken up after her most recent post on Instagram. Hina has written “Time To Breakup” on a picture that she has shared. After this post, people have asked so many questions that Hina is trending on Twitter.

Hina Khan Exudes Grace And Poise In White Cotton Kurta, See Her Best Ethnic Wear Looks

Don't be sad Hina Khan, we can't see you like this always be smile and happy, you are Okey ?HINA KHANpic.twitter.com/tavjrTH5Rl— Janvi Patel 89💞❤ (@89_janvi) October 8, 2021

We are worried about your insta story are you alright ?? What happened to you..HINA KHAN pic.twitter.com/yQeEI7tKjQ— Ⓡⓐⓐⓙ (@Bongu_Boshanam1) October 8, 2021

Hina Khan what happened to you, please tell us are you okay or not.You look worried in your last insta stroy.💔HINAKHAN pic.twitter.com/28W1r1o065— Harami Bhaiya😈 (@haramibhaiya09) October 8, 2021

What's happened to HINA KHAN?? Is everything ok with her?? She seems to be upset.. hope all is well at her end. pic.twitter.com/Qbmljv4Y9s— Dinesh Dhfpᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@dineshkohlifan) October 8, 2021

While some are guessing that it is for some upcoming project of hers, others have expressed concerns over the matter. The truth is that the post is part of a campaign for a clothing brand. In an attempt to create awareness about the importance of wearing well-fitted bras, a multi-national brand has partnered with popular actress Hina Khan and many fashion bloggers for a digital campaign.

Read: Hina Khan to Radhika Apte, Actresses Who Faced Rejections Based on Skin Colour and Not Skills

Meanwhile, Rocky and Hina are seen together enjoying holidays and spending quality time. The two also met through the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ where Rocky was the supervising producer. This show has been one of the biggest milestones of Hina’s career. It has given her the identity of ‘Akshara’, which has made her famous in the entire nation. Hina participated in Bigg Boss and Rocky went there as well to support her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.