Time To Own Pieces of KGF World - Movie Team Is Ready To Give Away Guns, Hammers and Bikes

KGF 2 swept off the floor across the world and Rocky Bhai’s world seems like very familiar to fans everywhere. To take this fandom a notch higher, producers of the movie Hombale Films have decided to let people have a piece of the KGF universe with them. They are making collectibles related to the KGF world that would help people celebrate the movie with a memory linked to it.

What was your favorite thing in the KGF world? Was it the variety of weapons used by Rocky Bhai? The hammers, the stylish Mustang car, his bike, the large rifle nicknamed ‘Doddamma’ or Rocky Bhai himself? Well, all these are available. Hombale films have now collaborated with Silaii, a company that makes artefacts to create the replicas of KGF collectibles. “India’s First Movie Collectible is Here! SILAII brings to you the KGF Universe as India’s first Movie Collectible series! Indulge yourself in the glorious KGF kingdom and the marvel of the unconquerable Sultan Rocky and his universe. Each sculpture signifies an important part of Rocky’s journey such as the Dodamma Gun, the hammer, the bike and the Car. The collectibles are sure to transcend you into Rocky’s world and help relieve the legacy of KGF” said the official statement from the team.

