'Time Travel From Evil to Good': Teaser of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara Out

The teaser of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film, Bimbisara, was launched on Monday morning. Sharing the link of the prestigious project on his Twitter account, the actor wrote, “A Time Travel From Evil To Good #BimbisaraTeaser out now!”

The movie is based on the theme of time travel. The 64-second teaser hyped the buzz with its amazing VFX shots and voice-over.

Kalyan Ram will be seen playing a dual role in the film. He will essay the role of warrior Bimbisara, who protects his kingdom while following the dual role, he will also be seen as a modern-day youngster, who fights for society. For the unversed, Bimbisara was a King of Magadha of the Haryanka dynasty during the 5th century.

Bankrolled by Hari Krishna K on the NTR Arts banner, the film also stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy in pivotal roles. In the technical team, the cinematography has been handled by Chota K Naidu, and music is given by Santhosh Narayanan. Tammi Raju has done the editing whereas Kiran Kumar Manne was tasked with art direction.

The film opens with the theme of reincarnation. The film’s cast and crew have just wrapped the shooting of the film and are currently busy with post-production activities. The film will be released on a pan-Indian level. Directed by Mallidi Vashisht, the film stars Catherine Theresa and Samyukta Menon as the female leads. A release date will be announced soon. With the recently released teaser, expectations of the movie have doubled.

