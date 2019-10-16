Time Travel with 15 Amazing Tales in New Show India-Marvels & Mysteries

In a new five-part original series, HistoryTV18 is set to bring the viewers amazing stories of ancient and medieval India. The fifteen stories will take the viewers back in time to some of India’s unique historical locations.

The series spotlights fascinating aspects, little known facts, places and people. It also lifts the veil on a selection of unexplained mysteries and unsolved riddles that are part of India’s awe-inspiring heritage. The gripping episodes use lavish dramatic recreations, factual rigour and top-end production values to provide glimpses of lost civilisations, great empires, powerful dynasties and amazing historical figures.

The series will also cover a vast geographic expanse, from remote Himalayan heights to the ancient South Indian peninsula. Its timeline stretches back millennia, beyond recorded history and into the mists of the Stone Age.

Packed with astonishing facts and anecdotes, it’s a celebration of the marvels of antiquity that have stood the test of time and still take your breath away. It is a showcase of India’s riches and her people’s exceptional ingenuity, innovation and artistry through the ages.

Avinash Kaul, CEO, Network18 said, “At HistoryTV18, we've always delivered best-in-class factual content and compelling stories that are engaging and relevant for our viewers. India: Marvels & Mysteries is truly a path-breaking series that showcases ancient Indian wisdom, reveals secrets behind advanced technologies long lost, and celebrates the glories of the incredible history of India.”

India: Marvels & Mysteries will air every Thursday at 8pm from October 17. The show will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

