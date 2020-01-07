Timeline of Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara's Love Story

Star couple Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara once again caught the eye of the global media when they made a rare appearance together on the red carpet of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The duo did a play-acting moment, with Phoenix stopping on the red carpet to theatrically stare at his fiancee, emoting with his hand on his face, definitely leaving fans in awe. He touched everyone's heart a little more when he thanked Rooney while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his role in "Joker".

"Rooney ... I love you," Phoenix said tearfully.

The red carpet romance prompted us to draw a quick timeline check of the couple love story. Here goes:

June 2012

It was on the sets of the science-fiction romance "Her" where the two met for the first time, and since then their love life started blossoming. Phoenix told a magazine that he initially believed Rooney disliked him while making the movie only to later discover that she liked him but was just shy, reports people.com.

October 2016

The two worked together again on "Mary Magdalene". In the fim, Rooney played the leading role, Phoenix played Jesus. It was during this production that the dating rumours started, reports eonline.com.

May 2017

Phoenix and Rooney stunned everyone when they made a public debut as a couple at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. Rooney held his hand during the closing ceremony and was the first to congratulate him when he won the Best Actor prize for his role in the grim thriller "You Were Never Really There".

September 2017

According to oprahmag.com, Phoenix revealed in an interview with New York Times that he is in a live-in relationship with Rooney and the two enjoyed meditating, relaxing with their dogs, and watching Netflix.

January 2019

More frequent public outings followed. Early in the year, Phoenix and Mara were spotted stepping out together in Los Angeles. The pair maintained a low profile, both rocking sunglasses during their walk about town. That same month, they also attended artist Michael Muller's exhibit Heaven. Phoenix and Mara were co-chairs of the exhibit.

June 2019

Animal lovers both, they made a joint appearance at the National Animal Rights Day demonstration. Both held dead birds in their hands during a peaceful demonstration walk and wore T-shirts that read: "Our planet. Theirs too."

July 2019

Several publications reported that Phoenix and Rooney were engaged. Later in September, while receiving an award at the Toronto International Film, Phoenix called Rooney, herself an award-winning actress, his "filthy dragon".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.