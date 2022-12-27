Times Birthday Boy Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Rocked the Silver Screen Together

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SALMAN KHAN: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are two of the biggest names in Bollywood and are known for their distinct styles. The two have often made iconic cameos in each other’s films that are still talked about. Despite the differences they had and all highs and lows, the two are known to be there for each other and support each other in their work and personal lives.

On the occasion of Salman Khan’s 57th birthday, we have listed down a few films of Salman Khan with Shah Rukh Khan in it in lead roles as well as cameos.

Karan Arjun

This iconic film directed by Rakesh Roshan was the first time that both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan featured together on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan played lead roles as Arjun Singh / Vijay Singh and Karan Singh / Ajay Singh respectively. The film also went on to become the second highest-opening Bollywood film for the year 1995.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was another film that had Shah Rukh Khan and Salman sharing the screen space even though it was for a very short duration. The film also starred Kajol and Rani Mukherji. The movie starts with a friendship theme and slowly transitions into a romantic tale between Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), and Anjali (Kajol). Salman’s entry as Aman is what gives the movie an interesting twist and changes the trajectory of the film.

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

This film had both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles along with Madhuri Dixit. The Plot revolved around a misunderstanding between Gopal (Shah Rukh Khan) and Radha (Madhuri Dixit) due to rising suspicion of Suraj(Salman). The film is said to be inspired by the 1995 Tamil film Thotta Chinungi.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

This film is yet another confusing plot line where the lead characters of Salman, Preity and Rani are embroiled in a major misunderstanding with their family members. This film has a Shah Rukh Khan cameo towards the end which helps Salman’s character get together with the one he loves. The film is the Hindi remake of the 1997 Malayalam film Chandralekha which starred Mohanlal.

Tubelight

Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan was Salman Khan’s attempt at trying something new to entertain his audience. Shah Rukh Khan also stepped in for a cameo appearance in the film as Magician Gogo Pasha.

Upcoming Movies

Speaking of their upcoming collaboration, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will appear in cameo parts in each other’s upcoming movies. According to reports, Samlan will have a cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan film Pathaan releasing next month, and SRK will appear in a cameo in the Salman Khan film Tiger 3.

