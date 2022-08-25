Times Dialogues from Web Series Went Viral and Took the Nation by Storm

OTT platforms have time and again created web-series and movies with powerful performances and with coming-of-age tales. Some fiction stories have gained popularity not only for their storyline but also for the dialogues delivered by the protagonists in the series. Nawazuddin Siddique’s “Apunich Bhagwaan Hai” from Sacred Games created a lot of stir on social media handles where meme pages and brands jumped on the trend and used the dialogue creating a conversation around the show while keeping their brand messaging intact. That apart, a popular franchise of ZEE5 Rangbaaz also has dialogues which has created a place in people’s daily conversations. Audiences are loving a variety of binge-worthy series that are available to stream on multiple platforms because they include engaging characters that are bold, original, and have remarkable dialogues.

Here are few dialogues from Indian web series which will not be forgotten by the audience:

Haroon Shah Ali Baig aka Vineet Kumar Singh: “Hum Tumse Bhayankar Pyaar Karte Hai Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti: ZEE5

Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddique: “Kabhi Kabhi Lagta hai Apunich Bhagwaan hai” : Sacred Games: Netflix

Kaleen Bhaiyaa aka Pankaj Tripathi: “Darr Ki Yahi Dikkat Hai, ki Kabhi bhi khatam ho sakta hai” Mirzapur: Amazon Prime Video

Abhay Pratap Singh aka Kunal Khemu: “Purani Adat H Itni Asani se Nahi Jaayegi” Abhay: ZEE5

Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee: “Mujhe Ye Gore Logon Ki Bhasha Nahi Samaj Mein Aati” Family Man: Amazon Prime Video

If you haven’t watched these shows yet, watch it NOW!

