Times Square Turns into BTS Fan Base During Concert On New Year's Eve
BTS performed on New Year's Eve which began trending much before the performance owing to their massive fanbase.
BTS Grammy 2019 pic
Korean boy band BTS is known for their massive fan following around the world. Every time the band performs anywhere, the response in terms of the audience is always overwhelming.
The band made another explosive performance at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special. What made this performance extra special were the band's fans who are often referred to as the BTS Army. They swarmed New York's Times Square to watch the band's performance full of energy.
Interestingly, even before BTS came on stage to perform, fans took to the streets and to Twitter adding to the anticipation surrounding the performance.
#BTSArmy rockin’ Times Square right now!! @BTS_twt #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/NHe7HAtlvT
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 1, 2020
Despite their young lifetime, BTS has made interesting and exciting achievements through their performances. The band made their television debut performing at the American Music Awards in 2017 and even performed on Saturday Night Live.
In 2018 BTS also featured on the cover of TIME magazine, becoming the first Korean band to be featured on the magazine's cover. Formed in 2013, the band consists of seven members. They are known for their song themes addressing issues of mental health, troubles of school-going children and individualism. Their songs often motivate people on how to deal with loss or encourage them to love themselves.
