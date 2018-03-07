English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Time's Up Leader tapped To Head New Grammy Effort In Support Of Women
The Recording Academy named Tina Tchen, a chief of staff to former first lady Michelle Obama, to head the effort after controversy over women's low representation at the music industry's latest awards.
(Image: Getty Images/ Image For Representation)
The body that administers the Grammy Awards on Tuesday named a leader of the Time's Up anti-harassment movement to lead a task force on better including women. The Recording Academy named Tina Tchen, a chief of staff to former first lady Michelle Obama, to head the effort after controversy over women's low representation at the music industry's latest awards.
Tchen is the co-leader of the legal defense fund of Time's Up, a campaign launched in January by Hollywood women to combat sexual harassment across industries in the wake of dozens of abuse allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein. "The music industry faces numerous challenges -- from combating long-held biases to making sure women are represented and respected within the community," Tchen said in a statement.
Tchen heads of the Chicago office of law firm Buckley Sandler LLP. She had also led the White House Council on Women and Girls started by the Obama administration to incorporate female welfare into federal government decision-making. A number of female artists voiced dismay that not more women won or were nominated at the January 28 Grammys, where funk revivalist Bruno Mars was the night's big victor. Adding fuel to the controversy, Recording Academy president Neil Portnow, asked by a reporter why more women were not winning, said that female musicians needed to "step up."
Portnow, who faced calls by female executives to resign, hailed Tchen's appointment. "In this moment, the Recording Academy can do more than reflect what currently exists; we can help lead the industry into becoming the inclusive music community we want it to be -- a responsibility that the Board and I take seriously," he said in a statement.
The Recording Academy said that the task force, whose other members are yet to be announced, will make recommendations on how better to bring in "under-represented communities," including in the telecast gala and in deciding the awards themselves.
Also Watch
Tchen is the co-leader of the legal defense fund of Time's Up, a campaign launched in January by Hollywood women to combat sexual harassment across industries in the wake of dozens of abuse allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein. "The music industry faces numerous challenges -- from combating long-held biases to making sure women are represented and respected within the community," Tchen said in a statement.
Tchen heads of the Chicago office of law firm Buckley Sandler LLP. She had also led the White House Council on Women and Girls started by the Obama administration to incorporate female welfare into federal government decision-making. A number of female artists voiced dismay that not more women won or were nominated at the January 28 Grammys, where funk revivalist Bruno Mars was the night's big victor. Adding fuel to the controversy, Recording Academy president Neil Portnow, asked by a reporter why more women were not winning, said that female musicians needed to "step up."
Portnow, who faced calls by female executives to resign, hailed Tchen's appointment. "In this moment, the Recording Academy can do more than reflect what currently exists; we can help lead the industry into becoming the inclusive music community we want it to be -- a responsibility that the Board and I take seriously," he said in a statement.
The Recording Academy said that the task force, whose other members are yet to be announced, will make recommendations on how better to bring in "under-represented communities," including in the telecast gala and in deciding the awards themselves.
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 Launched at Rs 95,185, Gets Slipper Clutch
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
- If Not an Actor, Aamir Khan Would Have Become This!
- Janhvi Celebrates Birthday With Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya And Dad Boney; See Pics
- Ronaldo Inspires Real Madrid to PSG Win and Last Eight Spot