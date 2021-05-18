Times When Actors Opened up About Their Problems During the Pandemic

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumon Chakravarti recently opened up on suffering from medical disorder endometriosis and battling it since 2011. What was to be noticed that despite dealing with it for over a decade, Sumona finally talked about it during the coronavirus induced lockdown as she shared a no filter selfie. Not just her, some of the other celebs have also talked about their professional and personal woes during the lockdown.

Ayub Khan

The lockdown has been hard on actors since work is limited and cast and crew are being cut down to not invite unnecessary medical attention. During lockdown, Ayub Khan said he has not been working for 1.5 years and if things went on like that, he would have to ask for help.

Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh has shared on a couple of occasions during the pandemic that she has not been able to plan a baby with her husband Harsh Limbachiya during the coronavirus crisis as she is scared of the uncertain times that lie ahead.

Sunil Nagar

Shri Krishna actor Sunil Nagar opened up on facing financial difficulty during the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Nagar exhausted all his savings, to the extend that he had to sell his flat in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai and live on rent.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan shared that she was feeling unproductive during the lockdown, a sentiment that echoed with many.

Megha Gupta

Megha Gupta had a challenging time recovering from coronavirus after testing positive in April. What made it tougher was the fact that she is a Type One diabetic. “The virus was playing havoc with my metabolic health," she said in an interview.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here