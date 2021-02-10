Times When Kangana Ranaut Compared Herself with Other Actors

Self-confidence is an important quality, but Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut has taken it many levels up. The 33-year-old actress has often compared herself with other Bollywood actors and proclaimed how she is better than them. Kangana has now also declared that she is also as good as some of the international actors of repute who have a large body of work. A Padma Shri recipient, Kangana has worked in several films so far after she was launched in the film industry with the 2006 film Gangster opposite Shiney Ahuja and Emraan Hashmi.

Let us take a look at all the times Kangana Ranaut has compared herself with other actors:

Meryl Streep: In her latest tweet, which has proved to be controversial, Kangana compared herself with the 71-year-old American actress who is an Academy award winner. Kangana claims that like Meryl, she has ‘raw talent’ for layered character depictions.

Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/fnW3D20o6K— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Gal Gadot: While Kangana said that her talent is like that of Meryl, she also compared her ‘glamour’ and ‘skilled action’ with that of Wonder Woman Gal. However, despite being glamorous, Gal is not better than Queen Kangana, as the latter proclaimed that her ‘range of performances’ cannot be matched by any other actor on the globe.

Tom Cruise: Citing a news report, Kangana declared that she is better than Hollywood actor Cruise when it comes to performing stunts. She quoted the action director of Manikarnika, Nick Powell who had said that in an interview that ‘at times’ Kangana performed smoother stunts than Cruise.

Ha ha ha bahut pareshaan hain librus, yeh Dekho renowned action director of Brave heart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action ...Hahahahaha bechare librus aur tadpo. https://t.co/pVYxZhYUOM— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Marlon Brando: Kangana tweeted that she snubbed Filmfare awards just like Marlon Brando had snubbed Oscars. The actor had refused to take the award for her role in the legendary film The Godfather. The tweet was deleted soon after it was posted.

Twitterati were left amused after Kangana made these claims. Author Shunali Khullar Shroff said that with Kangana around, it does not feel like that the former President Donald Trump has left Twitter.

With Kangana around it's almost like Trump hasn't left Twitter at all.— shunali khullar shroff (@shunalishroff) February 9, 2021

"I'm better at stunts than Tom cruise" -kangana didi pic.twitter.com/QOEpQ2381j— priYansh❤️ (@call_me_DaddyG) February 10, 2021

A user posted Kangana’s still from Manikarnika where she used a wooden horse for one of her stunts after Kangana said that she is better than Cruise at stunts.