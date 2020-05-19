Timing Plays An Important Part In Comedy, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Ahead of the release of his comedy drama Ghoomketu, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up on his process of portraying comic roles.

"When I was in theater, I used to do a lot of comedy plays but on the silver screen, because of my intense look, the characters moved towards a more serious genre. 'Ghoomketu' is from a small town in UP, wears quirky outfits and has a tonality of a UP wala. In short, it's a light-hearted family entertainer.



"In a comedy movie or show, I believe timing plays an important part... The chemistry and rapport with all my co-stars made it even easier. I could let go of all my inhibitions and make a fool of myself on the sets as well, play around with the character, and do weird poses just like 'Ghoomketu' would do. The movie is made with a lot of love and honesty," Nawazuddin said.

A new still from the movie has also been unveiled in which Nawazuddin can be seen posing in a funny manner, wearing a white ganjee.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Ghoomketu is a comedy- drama from the viewpoint of a budding writer (played by Nawazuddin), struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. The film also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

It will release on Zee5 on May 22.





Follow @News18Movies for more