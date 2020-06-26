Timothee Chalamet and Eiza González Pack up on PDA in Mexico, See Pics

It looks like there is a new couple in Hollywood after stars Timothee Chalamet and Eiza González were spotted kissing in a hot tub while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The couple seemed to be enjoying their time and looked stylish while doing so. While the 24-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor was seen sporting a bright orange pair of swimming trunk pants, the 30-year-old Baby Driver actress wore mustard colour bikini.

This comes just days after the pair were seen sharing a loving kiss standing by a pool and the pictures had gone viral across social media platforms. They are not vacationing alone however as the Lady Bird actor has been spotted with two other people aside from his new lady love.

The news might come as a shock to Lily Rose Depp and Timothee shippers. It has been only a few months that the actor confirmed his relationship status to be single in the May 2020 issue of the British Vogue.

Timothee was with Lily Rose for more than a year after meeting the Chanel model on the sets of Netflix’s show The King. The 21-year-old actress was rumoured to be with the Little Women actor from October of 2018.

On the other hand, Eiza was speculated to have been together with Australian actor Luke Bracey. The two had reportedly dated for 5 months in 2018. They were seen kissing last in the 2019 end but now the Hobbs and Shaw actress has surely moved on.

Follow @News18Movies for more