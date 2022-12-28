Timothee Chalamet Drops Adorable Childhood Photo on 27th Birthday; Friend Kiernan Shipka Calls Him 'Legend'

Timothee Chalamet rang in his 27th birthday with a sweet gift to his fans. The actor took to Instagram to drop an endearing throwback pic from his childhood days. The Call Me by Your Name actor uploaded a funny polaroid from his childhood which showed him with his brown hair gelled up on one side of head. The young photo of him featured a small smile and a face covered in freckles.

Taking to the captions, he simply wrote, “27 (emoji with one eyebrow cocked)…"

Take a look at the adorable photo here:

Soon after the birthday boy dropped this adorable pic, scores of his friends and fans took to the comments section to send birthday wishes.

His close friends Kiernan Shipka dropped a throwback pic donning red top with a white skirt as the pair stood on a New York City street. And she called him a legend as she sent birthday wish to her friend.

The photos from his birthday came a couple weeks after he announced filming was done on his upcoming film Dune: Part Two. Previously. Timothee had announced that the filming ended with a smiley desert selfie with his rarely seen father Marc. He posted the snap of himself standing topless and flashing a peace sign alongside his dad.

‘DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!),’ wrote Timothée - who plays Paul Atreides in the movie - next to the smiley photograph.

Back in June, Warner Bros. shifted the release of highly-anticipated sequel from October 20, 2023 to November 17, 2023, according to Deadline.

As well as Timothee, Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Rebecca), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Javier Bardem (Stilgar) and Stellan Skarsgard (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen) are all reprising their roles for the sequel.

A number of new characters have also been cast, including Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Irulan’s father, Emperor Shaddam IV, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha and Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot.

The first Dune film was released last year in October 2021, and garnered a whopping total of $401 million in the box office, becoming a quick commercial success.

The sci-fi feature, which is based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert, won a number of accolades, including six Oscars and one Golden Globe.

