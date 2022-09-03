Timothée Chalamet Goes Bold at Venice Film Red Carpet, Diet Sabya Give His Look A Kareena Kapoor Twist

It was a sight to behold! Timothée Chalamet turned heads at the ongoing Venice Film Festival on Friday with his bold red ensemble. The actor was attending the premiere of his new film Bones and All in a bold halter top and satin pants. The jaw-dropping look led to several reactions, including the famous social media fashion police page Diet Sabya giving his look a Kareena Kapoor touch.

Taking to Instagram, Diet Sabya shared a video collage in which Kareena’s character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Poo, was dancing to You Are My Soneya. Dressed in a red crop top, the cameras first show her look then her face. However, in the edit, Diet Sabya cropped out Kareena’s reveal and replaced it with Timothée Chalamet’s red carpet appearance.

The comparison left fans divided. “Bang onnnnnnnn,” read a comment. “Timothee Kapoor,” added another. “It’s BACKLESssS !!!(in POO’s voice),” added another.

“You have destroyed poo for me completely,” a social media user disagreed with Diet Sabya. “Bhagwan Bachalo😂,” joked another.

Bones and All premiered at the esteemed film festival and has been receiving only praises. The film, set against the theme of cannibalism, is directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) and plots a gut-wrenching narrative. The film received a long-standing ovation, beating another Festival title, Tar, which had Cate Blanchett in the role of a tortured music composer. Tar got six-minute applause whereas Bones & All got about 8.5 minutes ovation.

Chalamet essays a pale young man with a troubled past. On a road trip during the Ronald Regan era, he meets a woman, who is as disturbed as him. The drama explores the murder of the goriest kind and bizarre sexual preferences.

Bones and All is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” writer David Kajganich adapted the script.

