An initiative by &
Timothee Chalamet in Talks for Bob Dylan Biopic

Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Nobel laureate and singer Bob Dylan in a biopic called Going Electric to be directed by James Mangold.

IANS

Updated:January 7, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Timothee Chalamet in Talks for Bob Dylan Biopic
Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Nobel laureate and singer Bob Dylan in a biopic called Going Electric to be directed by James Mangold.

Actor Timothee Chalamet is in talks to essay the role of singer Bob Dylan in James Mangold's movie, which will follow Dylan's rise to fame and journey of becoming a folk music icon. The Fox Searchlight film is titled Going Electric, reports variety.com.

The news comes after a busy year for Chalamet, who most recently appeared in Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation and starred in Netflix's historical drama The King.

He will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune with Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Mangold most recently scored rave reviews for Ford v Ferrari, which stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale and tells the true story of the automotive team at Ford, led by designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale), as they build a race car in an attempt to beat the legendary Ferrari at the prestigious Le Mans race.

He previously directed and co-wrote the critically acclaimed Logan, which went on to become the first live-action superhero movie to be nominated for screenwriting at the Academy Awards.

