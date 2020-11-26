Timothee Chalamet To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For First Time On December 12

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet isset to make hisdebutas a host on late-night stand-up show”Saturday Night Live”(SNL) on December 12. According to Entertainment Weekly, Chalamet, Kristen Wiig and Jason Bateman will close out 2020 for the show.

Chalamet, who will next feature in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune”, will emcee the December 12 show with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as the guests. “Ozark” star Bateman will host for his second time on December 5 with musical guest Morgan Wallen. He last hosted “SNL” in 2005.

Wiig will make her fourth appearance on the long-running show. The actor will host December 19 episode with musical guest Dua Lipa. Wiig’s next movie “Wonder Woman 1984” will hit the theatres as well as streamer HBO Max on December 25.