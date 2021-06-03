movies

Tina Datta Calls Out Troll Who Abused Her Over Topless Pictures
1-MIN READ

Tina Datta Calls Out Troll Who Abused Her Over Topless Pictures

Tina Datta

Tina Datta

Tina Datta took to Instagram to call out a troll who abused her over her recent topless pictures.

Actress Tina Datta recently took the internet by storm with her stunning topless pictures. The Uttaran alum had shared a picture in swin-wear and trendy sunglasses which was liked by most of her fans. However, as in case of most actors with a large social media accounts, Tina also had to face an abusive troll.

Tina had written, “Mind if I heat up the temperatures? I thought the new month deserves a change!.P.S. This is a picture that was edited but I think if you are comfortable in your skin, its all ok….Remember do what makes you comfortable without worrying about what others think!"

The actress shared a screenshot of the troll’s comment and wrote, “@anuj_yaduvanshi_70 is that the kind of upbringing you guy’s get??? @shubhamcybercop please take action." She further added, “and he wouldn’t stop @anuj_yaduvanshi_70 bring it on you looser. .Seems like that’s how yoy talk to every other women. . @shubhamcybercop. (sic)"

After calling the troll out, Tina shared another screenshot where he was seen apologising to her and calling her ‘Di.’ She wrote, “and now suddenly I become Di . . such loosers". Tina also deactivated the comment section for her post.

On the work front, Tina made her digital debut last year with ZEE5 show Naxalbari. She also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 14.

first published:June 03, 2021, 19:35 IST