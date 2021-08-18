Tina Datta Sets Internet on Fire With Monokini Pics; Nia Sharma Smashes Plates With Ravi Dubey

Tina Datta has come a long way from starring in Colors TV’s Uttaran to becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian television. Over the years, the actress has worked in several projects and become a social media sensation, thanks to her gorgeous looks and incredible style sense.

Tina often treats fans with her stunning behind-the-scene photos and envious pictures from exotic getaways on her Instagram account. On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of sultry photos from her latest bold photoshoot. Tina looked super hot in an ivory monokini with a plunging neckline.

Actress Nia Sharma shared a fun video of her smashing plates and dancing while dining at a restaurant with her gang of friends. Nia enjoyed a night out with actors Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami and Ravi Dubey.

They were seen dancing to traditional music and Ravi and Neha were also seen smashing plates as part of the custom. Nia and Ravi had some major fun and videos from the time are proof.

The popular reality show Indian Idol 12 ended after long eight months with singer Pawandeep Rajan lifting the winners trophy. Pawandeep stood first while defeating five other finalists, all of whom were extremely popular among the judges and audience.

In a recent interview, Pawandeep opened up about his Indian Idol journey, saying how he was unsure if he would get selected during the audience. He also praised Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt, who was a fan-favourite but could not make it to the finals.

Actress Sonam Kapoor had an emotional moment during her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. Film producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday night. Sonam has shared a series of priceless pictures from the intimate ceremony on her Instagram account.

Posting a picture with the groom, Sonam wrote, “You’ve always been family. Your friendship is even more important than your title of being my brother-in-law. But I’m so ecstatic that you are! Love you @karanboolani."

Actor Shweta Tiwari has been one of the most successful and popular TV actresses but unfortunately, her personal life has not been so good. The actress who became a household name after Kasautii Zindagi Kay has been part of a number of successful TV shows.

Shweta is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 wherein the TV bahu is taking on deadly stunts to stay in the game. Her recent transformation is being hailed by her fans, however, the actress on August 17 became the target of internet trolling.

