Tina Datta Sets the Internet on Fire With Her Bold Avatar in Sexy Monokini, See Pics

Tina Datta has come a long way from starring in Colors TV’s Uttaran to becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian television. Over the years, the actress has worked in several projects and become a social media sensation, thanks to her gorgeous looks and incredible style sense.

Tina often treats fans with her stunning behind-the-scene photos and envious pictures from exotic getaways on her Instagram account. On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of sultry photos from her latest bold photoshoot. Tina looked super hot in an ivory monokini with a plunging neckline. In the pictures, Tina is striking some bold poses as she channelises her bold avatar.

Sharing the hot photographs, Tina wrote, “Where is she from and where is going is all a mystery!" She captioned another set of photos as: “Let your body sing, let it dance, let it stretch, let it turn into art….Believe you can and you can do it all!"

Tina Datta is best known for playing the role of a housemaid’s daughter Ichcha in Colors TV’s soap opera Uttaran (2009-2015). She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2016 and appeared in the mythological show Shani and the supernatural horror series Daayan.

Tina also acted in Rituparno Ghosh’s 2003 movie Chokher Bali alongside Aishwarya Rai. She later played the role of young Lalita in the 2005 movie Parineeta.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here