English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tina Datta Accuses Daayan Co-actor Mohit Malhotra of Inappropriately Touching Her
TV actress Tina Dutta has accused co-actor Mohit Malhotra of inappropriately touching her on the sets of daily soap Daayan.
Image courtesy: Mohit Malhotra/ Instagram
Loading...
TV actress Tina Datta has accused co-actor Mohit Malhotra of inappropriately touching her on the sets of daily soap Daayan. The actress said that in her career she has shot intimate and rape scenes but has never felt something like this with anyone before.
Speaking to Spotboye, Tina said, "He would say that his character demands that he should keep his hand here and there. There was a big showdown on the set. It happened at Klick Nixon Studios, when were shooting for a hospital scene. Some media people were also there and they saw this. Of course. I made it loud and clear."
"I have done rape scenes, romantic scenes and intimate scenes before in my career, but never faced something like this with anyone before. He is so annoying. He is so frustrated," the actress added.
The actress claimed that she has been facing harassment from quite some time now. Tina said, "It was going on since a long time. I went public only after it became so much that I couldn’t take it anymore. Nobody gives excuses like him that ‘woh scene mein bahek gaya tha’. He can’t say he got carried away. He was obviously doing it deliberately."
Afterwards, the actress told Pinkvilla that the production house was supportive when she raised her issues. Meanwhile, Mohit shared a joint statement video with Tina in which he can be heard saying, "She is my good friend and we share a cordial relationship," while Tina stands uncomfortably alongside him.
Speaking to Spotboye, Tina said, "He would say that his character demands that he should keep his hand here and there. There was a big showdown on the set. It happened at Klick Nixon Studios, when were shooting for a hospital scene. Some media people were also there and they saw this. Of course. I made it loud and clear."
"I have done rape scenes, romantic scenes and intimate scenes before in my career, but never faced something like this with anyone before. He is so annoying. He is so frustrated," the actress added.
The actress claimed that she has been facing harassment from quite some time now. Tina said, "It was going on since a long time. I went public only after it became so much that I couldn’t take it anymore. Nobody gives excuses like him that ‘woh scene mein bahek gaya tha’. He can’t say he got carried away. He was obviously doing it deliberately."
Afterwards, the actress told Pinkvilla that the production house was supportive when she raised her issues. Meanwhile, Mohit shared a joint statement video with Tina in which he can be heard saying, "She is my good friend and we share a cordial relationship," while Tina stands uncomfortably alongside him.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BHEL Setting Up Solar-Based EV Charger Network on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
- OnePlus 7 With Pop-Up Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaked Online: Watch Video
- Is Sonam Kapoor Upset With Cousin Arjun Kapoor's Alleged Relationship With Malaika Arora?
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- 'It's the Gold Standard for Leagues Around World' - ICC Rules Out IPL Interference
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results