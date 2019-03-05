Tina Datta Accuses Daayan Co-actor Mohit Malhotra of Inappropriately Touching Her

TV actress Tina Datta has accused co-actor Mohit Malhotra of inappropriately touching her on the sets of daily soap Daayan. The actress said that in her career she has shot intimate and rape scenes but has never felt something like this with anyone before.Speaking to Spotboye, Tina said, "He would say that his character demands that he should keep his hand here and there. There was a big showdown on the set. It happened at Klick Nixon Studios, when were shooting for a hospital scene. Some media people were also there and they saw this. Of course. I made it loud and clear.""I have done rape scenes, romantic scenes and intimate scenes before in my career, but never faced something like this with anyone before. He is so annoying. He is so frustrated," the actress added.The actress claimed that she has been facing harassment from quite some time now. Tina said, "It was going on since a long time. I went public only after it became so much that I couldn’t take it anymore. Nobody gives excuses like him that ‘woh scene mein bahek gaya tha’. He can’t say he got carried away. He was obviously doing it deliberately."Afterwards, the actress told Pinkvilla that the production house was supportive when she raised her issues. Meanwhile, Mohit shared a joint statement video with Tina in which he can be heard saying, "She is my good friend and we share a cordial relationship," while Tina stands uncomfortably alongside him.