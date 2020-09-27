Tina Dutta Refused Bigg Boss 14 Offer Due to This Reason

As per reports, actress Tina Dutta, who is known for playing Iccha in Uttaran, was approached for the new season of Bigg Boss. However, the actress has denied her participation on the reality show with a note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, "Did you know how much you are loved? Let me tell you, I never did, my gosh! Ever since the rumours of my imaginary relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing non-stop. I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged, my phone is off the hook! Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us, and so much curiosity," Tina wrote in her note, denying her participation on Bigg Boss 14.

Now, as per a source quoted in Pinkvilla, "The actress was definitely approached for the reality show as every year. This year she was almost close to signing the show on dotted lines but the monetary aspect did not work out and hence, Tina decided to pull off."

Meanwhile, the first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 has been revealed and it is singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu. Jaan was introduced by the show's host Salman Khan during the virtual press conference for the new season. The reality show will launch on October 3.