Tina Dutta Says She Has Ironed Out Differences With Daayan Co-star Mohit Malhotra

Actress Tina Dutta, who had alleged that her Daayan co-star Mohit Malhotra touched her inappropriately during the shoot of their show, says they have now "ironed out the differences"."Mohit and I have ironed out the differences. We have concluded to make a new start. I don't have any issues working with him. Our on-screen chemistry works for the show and (we) shall maintain a professional environment for the betterment of the show," Tina, who was the popular star of the show Uttaran, said in a statement."I am happy that our audience has liked the show (Daayan) and I am sure this new start will be appreciated by all and will put a rest to any further speculation," she added.Tina had earlier claimed that Mohit was warned by the makers to keep his behaviour in check. The show Daayan, a supernatural drama series, is created by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.Tina said the feedback to the show is "amazing" and that the association with Ekta is "great". "She is the creative producer and every work of her has something unique in it. Her shows are always amazing and it's great to associate with her," she added.