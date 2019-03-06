English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tina Dutta Says She Has Ironed Out Differences With Daayan Co-star Mohit Malhotra
Actress Tina Dutta had alleged that her Daayan co-star Mohit Malhotra had touched her inappropriately on the sets of the show.
Image courtesy: Mohit Malhotra/ Instagram
Loading...
Actress Tina Dutta, who had alleged that her Daayan co-star Mohit Malhotra touched her inappropriately during the shoot of their show, says they have now "ironed out the differences".
"Mohit and I have ironed out the differences. We have concluded to make a new start. I don't have any issues working with him. Our on-screen chemistry works for the show and (we) shall maintain a professional environment for the betterment of the show," Tina, who was the popular star of the show Uttaran, said in a statement.
"I am happy that our audience has liked the show (Daayan) and I am sure this new start will be appreciated by all and will put a rest to any further speculation," she added.
Tina had earlier claimed that Mohit was warned by the makers to keep his behaviour in check. The show Daayan, a supernatural drama series, is created by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.
Tina said the feedback to the show is "amazing" and that the association with Ekta is "great". "She is the creative producer and every work of her has something unique in it. Her shows are always amazing and it's great to associate with her," she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"Mohit and I have ironed out the differences. We have concluded to make a new start. I don't have any issues working with him. Our on-screen chemistry works for the show and (we) shall maintain a professional environment for the betterment of the show," Tina, who was the popular star of the show Uttaran, said in a statement.
"I am happy that our audience has liked the show (Daayan) and I am sure this new start will be appreciated by all and will put a rest to any further speculation," she added.
Tina had earlier claimed that Mohit was warned by the makers to keep his behaviour in check. The show Daayan, a supernatural drama series, is created by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.
Tina said the feedback to the show is "amazing" and that the association with Ekta is "great". "She is the creative producer and every work of her has something unique in it. Her shows are always amazing and it's great to associate with her," she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- F1 Faces Pressure Over Rights Ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
- Neeraj Chopra Eyes Consistency in Crucial Season Before 90m Push
- Farhan Akhtar Confirms April or May Wedding With Ladylove Shibani Dandekar
- Jailbirds: Opium-Addicted Parrots are Robbing Poppy Farms in Madhya Pradesh
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results