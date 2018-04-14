Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin To Return In 30 Rock Reboot?

Hit NBC show 30 Rock could be set to return to TV, according to one of its stars, Jane Krakowski.Jane Krakowski mentioned a possible revival of the series 30 Rock at the opening night of the Broadway musical Mean Girls, created by Tina Fey. "[A revival] would be a dream come true. We all had the greatest time on that show," Krakowski told The Hollywood Reporter.Although nothing is certain yet, the star -- who played Jenna Maroney in the show -- confirmed that there had been "talks and conversations" about potentially reuniting cast members, including Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Judah Friedlander and Katrina Bowden, for more episodes. "I know it's something the fans would love and we would love," she added.NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt briefly alluded to a revival of the comedy show back in August at a press event: "I'd say to Tina [Fey] 'Hey, you think some more 30 Rock makes any sense?' She'd say, 'I don't know, maybe.'"The show, created by Tina Fey in 2006, ran for seven seasons on NBC before ending in 2013. Liz Lemon and the TGS With Tracy Jordan crew could make their TV comeback at a time when the NBC network has already revived hit series Will & Grace, renewed for two more seasons up to 2020, and is considering bringing back The Office and possibly even ER.Several other shows are getting a new lease of life on US TV. CW, for example, has ordered pilots of Charmed and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, while ABC has already scored a hit with the return of Roseanne.Since 30 Rock ended, Jane Krakowski has continued to work with Tina Fey on the series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which returns for a fourth season May 30 on Netflix.