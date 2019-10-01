Tinaa Dattaa Opens Up About Tough and Depressing Phase Post Her Abusive Relationship

Uttaran fame actress Tinaa Dattaa has had her share of ups and downs this year. The actress was in the news earlier this year when she opened up about being in an abusive relationship for five years with an industry outsider. Now, a few months after the break up, the actress has broken her silence on the rough patch she had in her personal life during and after the relationship.

Taking a look at the past, Tinaa says she regrets not standing up for herself back then. She told Hindustan Times, "I should have told him that it is over. I don't blame the guy completely because I was also at a very tender age when I fell in love. I was so blinded in love that I thought it was okay for me to put up with an abusive relationship and allowed him to treat me the way he wished. But it was not okay. If a guy raises a hand on you, that means he is not man enough. One shouldn't let anybody take you for granted and nobody has the right to disrespect you and take away your peace and happiness from you."

That was not it. While the relationship wasn't easy, the break-up turned out to be a bad phase. The actress, who had difficulty in moving on, shared, "I was so scared to trust people and went into depression. I remember I used to be really sad on the sets and used to hide in my make-up room and cry."

However, the Daayan actress is now open to a new relationship. She is looking for a suitable life partner outside the entertainment industry. She added, "I've consciously decided to focus on my life. I would love to settle down but I haven't met the right person. I'm out of an abusive relationship and want to settle down in life but not with someone from the industry."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.