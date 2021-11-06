Sooryavanshi Song Tip Tip: Akshay Kumar Recreates Magic with Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have recreated the sensuous number Tip Tip Barsa Paani for their recently-released film Sooryavanshi. The song originally starred Akshay with Raveena Tandon. On Saturday, Karan Johar took to his social media handles to release the song, writing, “It’s back and it’s back with a bang + some groove to it! #TipTip song out now!!"

Katrina can be seen dancing with Akshay while donning a silver metallic saree in an empty amusement park in rain. The reprised version is composed by Tanishq Bagchi while Farah Khan has choreographed the moves. Katrina and Akshay had earlier paid a tribute to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in their film De Dana Dan, with the song Gale Lag Ja, in which the actress was seen wearing a yellow saree.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the recreated version:

Sir we are too much thankful for letting us reach to 90's….it is just marvelous….hats off😍— Vaibhav P. Kajagar (Shetty) 🇮🇳 (@i_am_vpk) November 6, 2021

Hottest video song of the decade 💥— M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) November 6, 2021

Sooryavanshi is the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe films. It will also see a cameo from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who previously appeared in his cop films Singham and Simmba respectively.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Sooryavanshi will be one of the widest overseas releases for both Akshay and Rohit Shetty. The action drama is apparently being released in more than 1000 screens outside India. Even in the domestic market, Sooryavanshi will be the biggest release since the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

