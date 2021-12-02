'Tip Tip...': Bhojpuri Star Amrapali Dubey Shakes a Leg on Raveena Tondaon's Hit Number

Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey now needs no introduction. In recent times, she has also earned the title of ‘YouTube Queen’ for her videos on YouTube and social media platforms. She recently shared a video on her Instagram account wherein she is seen dancing to the sensual number ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ from the movie ‘Mohra’ starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

In the video shared on Instagram, Amrapali Dubey is looking extremely cute in a black dress and open hair. Comments are pouring in from all over, praising the actor for her moves. In the caption, Amrapali wrote, ‘Tip tip…’

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CW5vRZjDNY_/?utm_source= ig_embed&ig_rid=24e18a36-0305- 41bb-8f2f-2dedbbd49cd6

Nirahua’s brother Pravesh Lal Yadav has commented with a heart and fire emoji on the video. A user said, “Amrapali Ji, I am your big fan." Another user commented in a lighter vein, “But it’s not raining, is it?”

Amrapali has reportedly shot the video at Nirahua’s house. On the work front, she will be seen pairing up with Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua once again in movies such as ‘Aayi Milan ki Raat’ and ‘Fasal’.

She will also be seen in the film ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ with Khesari Lal Yadav. Earlier, she appeared in the film ‘Aashiqui’ where she was paired with Nirahua.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.