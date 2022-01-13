Tips Acquires Audio Rights of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veeramallu

Tips Industries, a leading label in Bollywood, has acquired the Global Music rights of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The music company has also bagged the music rights of Gunasekhar’s much-anticipated film Shaakuntalam starring Samantha. Rumour has it that the company has paid a huge sum to acquire the music rights of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer.

The news has been shared by BA Raju’s Team Twitter handle.

With a poster of Kumar Taurani, Chairman and MD of Tips Industries Ltd., the tweet read, “#Tips Industries acquires the Global Music Rights of Powerstar @PawanKalyan’s #HariHaraVeeraMallu and @Samanthaprabhu2’s #Shaakuntalam @tipsofficial”

The period drama, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, MM Keeravani’s music. The first half shooting has been completed, and the second half will resume as soon as the Covid-19 situation gets better. Along with Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, the film stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal, and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles.

Set in the 17th century, the film depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Bankrolled by A Dayakar Rao, Hari Hara Veeramallu will come in cinemas in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has a new project with director Harish Shankar. The film titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is in the pre-production stage. Earlier, the two had collaborated for Gabbar Singh (2012), which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, the film will have music by Devi Sri Prasad and Anand Sai has been roped in as the art director. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, more updates on cast and crew will be released soon.

Moreover, Pawan Kalyan is also busy making a Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). The film titled Bheemla Nayak stars Pawan in the role of a policeman with a dark past, which was originally played by Biju Menon, and Rana Daggubati will reprise Prithviraj’s role of an arrogance man. With Saagar K Chandra directing the film, Trivikram has penned the dialogues.

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, S. Thaman has been roped in for music. The talk is that the Nizam region rights of the film have been sold for Rs 40 crore. Leading producer Dil Raju has reportedly bought the Nizam rights.

