Tired of #BottleCapChallenge, Sophie Turner Takes Matter into Her Hands in This Hilarious Video

Every now and then the Internet finds an amusing challenge and soon enough celebrity horde lines up completing it and nominating several others. Likewise, the recent and viral #BottleCapChallenge has been taken up by a number of popular names and most of them have added their twist to it. For instance, Kendall Jenner completed the challenge jetting off on a water ski, while Tiger Shroff flaunted his martial art skills as he opened the cap blindfolded.

While many are still engaged in the challenging trail, Sophie Turner clearly has had enough of it. In a recent video, which is now viral, the actress can be seen venting out her frustration with a priceless reaction. The 23-year-old actress is pretty tired of the fad and finally took matters into her own hands.

In the video, she can be seen on a plane ride with husband Joe Jonas. Sophie picks up a small bottle of wine and pretends as if she is going to knock the cap off in a creative way. But before she does not anything experimental, she grabs the bottle and opens it normally, saying, "Stop this. Now."

While it is not known where it exactly originated from, it went viral after World Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin posted his video of doing the Bottle Cap Challenge on June 26. The Taekwondo champion posted a video on Instagram and challenging celebrities Conor McGregor, Jason Statham, Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme to do the Bottle Cap Challenge.

The challenge requires two people, wherein one person may add as a companion to the challenge attempter. While the companion holds a bottle at a certain height, the other person attempts to kick the bottle cap off.

People from around the world have been attempting the challenge, with celebrities Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and John Mayer, among others, successfully untwisting a loosely shut bottle cap without using their hands.

