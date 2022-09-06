Tisca Chopra on Boycott Culture: Our Audience Make Us and Without Them, We Are Nothing

The Hindi Film industry has been going through a dull phase. Back-to-back Bollywood films from Laal Singh Chaddha to Raksha Bandhan, Liger to Brahmastra have been the target of the Boycott trend on Twitter. Prominent faces like Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Suniel Shetty, and Shefali Shah have spoken on the topic in great detail. Now Taare Zameen Par actress Tisca Chopra has come forward to give her views on the issue.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Tisca emphasised that the onus of watching a film or boycotting it directly falls on the audience as they are the ultimate critic and judge. She explained, “I don’t feel there is anything special about any actor at all. We are people who just go out to do our jobs. Part of our job involves other people. We are the ones who are seen on-screen, however, there are a lot of people who have worked behind it. Our responsibility is not just towards the writers or the producers, but to everyone who is involved in making the film. As performers, that responsibility is on our heads.”

The actress further explained that it is imperative to cater to the audience as they are the ones who spend their time and money watching a film on the big screen. She shared, “The bond with the audience is also important. I think they are larger-than-life. They are the ones who make us because without them, we are nothing. If they are boycotting our films, sure. Kuch to soch rahe honge na vo log, kyu nahi sochenge (they must have something on their minds). They are the ones spending their time and money to watch us so I respect what they want. If they don’t like it, they don’t.”

Tisca Chopra is all set to feature in Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya, an upcoming supernatural horror OTT series that would also star talented actors like Saurabh Shukla, Rohan Joshi, Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles. The Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji actress also urged the audience to watch her show and that if they don’t, it would hurt everyone.

She stated, “All I can do is appeal to the audience to watch our show because we have worked a lot towards it. If you don’t like it anyway, you are the final judge and jury. If they are boycotting something, it’s their decision. We take it with humility, we will try harder. There is no culture as such. They just don’t like the content. I would say, please watch our series otherwise it will hurt us a lot. We have worked very hard to entertain you. Our DOP was newly married and he left his wife behind, I left my daughter behind to shoot Dahan. So many left behind their families to shoot for 60-70 days. It’s a lot of effort but the ultimate decision is with the audience and we respect them. Ap nahi dekhoge to hum hai hi kon? (who are we if you don’t watch our films). It’s like winking at something in the dark.”

Dahan is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 16.

