English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tisca Chopra on Hosting Savdhaan India: Happy to Make People Aware About Crimes
Tisca Chopra and Ashutosh Rana will be hosting the current season of Savdhaan India.
Tisca Chopra recently inaugurated the New York Indian Film Festival 2016. The actress dazzled in an all gold outfit.
Loading...
Actress Tisca Chopra, who is hosting Savdhaan India -- which has clocked seven years on the small screen this week -- says she feels that it's her duty to encourage people to fight back against criminals.
"The aim of 'Savdhaan India' is to create awareness about the various kinds of crimes happening in the society. I decided to be a part of the show as it aims to encourage people to fight back against criminals.
"As a responsible citizen, I feel it's my duty to spread this message to the viewers and I am happy that through the show, we can make people aware about what kinds of crimes occur in the nation and how they can fight against them," Tisca said in a statement.
The Star Bharat show is based on real events. Each episode of the show portrays a different crime story, ranging from robbery, fraud and murder to cyber crime and sexual assault.
Over the years, anchors like Sushant Singh, Pooja Gor, Siddhartha Shukla, Divya Dutta, Hiten Tejwani, Sakshi Tanwar, Gaurav Chopra, Atul Kulkarni and Kavita Kaushik have taken the show forward.
In its seventh year, Savdhaan India is being anchored by Tisca and Ashutosh Rana. The focus for this particular season is new-age crimes.
Tisca said: "The show has been instrumental in creating awareness, educating the audiences about the crimes that are happening in society and urging them to rise and fight back for justice. With every new season, the show aims to instill confidence in viewers to stand up for their rights and fight against crimes."
Follow @News18Movies for more
"The aim of 'Savdhaan India' is to create awareness about the various kinds of crimes happening in the society. I decided to be a part of the show as it aims to encourage people to fight back against criminals.
"As a responsible citizen, I feel it's my duty to spread this message to the viewers and I am happy that through the show, we can make people aware about what kinds of crimes occur in the nation and how they can fight against them," Tisca said in a statement.
The Star Bharat show is based on real events. Each episode of the show portrays a different crime story, ranging from robbery, fraud and murder to cyber crime and sexual assault.
Over the years, anchors like Sushant Singh, Pooja Gor, Siddhartha Shukla, Divya Dutta, Hiten Tejwani, Sakshi Tanwar, Gaurav Chopra, Atul Kulkarni and Kavita Kaushik have taken the show forward.
In its seventh year, Savdhaan India is being anchored by Tisca and Ashutosh Rana. The focus for this particular season is new-age crimes.
Tisca said: "The show has been instrumental in creating awareness, educating the audiences about the crimes that are happening in society and urging them to rise and fight back for justice. With every new season, the show aims to instill confidence in viewers to stand up for their rights and fight against crimes."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame is the Catharsis Black Widow was Waiting for All These Years
- Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
- SAS Pilots in Scandinavia on Strike, 1.7 Lakh Passengers Left Stranded
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results