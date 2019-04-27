Take the pledge to vote

»
Tisca Chopra on Hosting Savdhaan India: Happy to Make People Aware About Crimes

Tisca Chopra and Ashutosh Rana will be hosting the current season of Savdhaan India.

IANS

April 27, 2019
Tisca Chopra recently inaugurated the New York Indian Film Festival 2016. The actress dazzled in an all gold outfit.
Actress Tisca Chopra, who is hosting Savdhaan India -- which has clocked seven years on the small screen this week -- says she feels that it's her duty to encourage people to fight back against criminals.

"The aim of 'Savdhaan India' is to create awareness about the various kinds of crimes happening in the society. I decided to be a part of the show as it aims to encourage people to fight back against criminals.

"As a responsible citizen, I feel it's my duty to spread this message to the viewers and I am happy that through the show, we can make people aware about what kinds of crimes occur in the nation and how they can fight against them," Tisca said in a statement.

The Star Bharat show is based on real events. Each episode of the show portrays a different crime story, ranging from robbery, fraud and murder to cyber crime and sexual assault.

Over the years, anchors like Sushant Singh, Pooja Gor, Siddhartha Shukla, Divya Dutta, Hiten Tejwani, Sakshi Tanwar, Gaurav Chopra, Atul Kulkarni and Kavita Kaushik have taken the show forward.

In its seventh year, Savdhaan India is being anchored by Tisca and Ashutosh Rana. The focus for this particular season is new-age crimes.

Tisca said: "The show has been instrumental in creating awareness, educating the audiences about the crimes that are happening in society and urging them to rise and fight back for justice. With every new season, the show aims to instill confidence in viewers to stand up for their rights and fight against crimes."

