Tisca Chopra Says BMC's Demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Property and Rhea Chakraborty's Vilification Pained Her

Actress Tisca Chopra, in a recent interview, talked about the polarising place social media has become where two differing opinions cannot be respected. The actress said that she is appalled at the mentality that if one is not on one side, it is assumed that they are on the other side.

The actress gave the example of Rhea Chakraborty's vilification in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in an ongoing investigation as well as Kangana Ranaut's office which was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Talking about the importance of a middle ground to Hindustan Times, Tisca said, “And I’m neither here nor there. I’m thinking of Kangana’s (Ranaut) destruction of her house is a terrible thing but Rhea’s (Chakraborty) manhandling is also a terrible thing. Both had given me pain and neither of them is good. But this discussion does not seem to have place in the present climate and that moderate thinking has no place, no scope which is sadness of our times. Hum dono mein se koi bhi nahi hai, dono mein kaafi galtiyan hai and acchhe point bhi hai, (we are not any side, as both have their mistakes) why do we have to choose sides?”

On the work front, Tisca was last seen in Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Tisca starred with Adil Hussain as doctors in an fertility clinic. The film was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.