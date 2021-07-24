Tisca Chopra Tweets for Mirabai Chanu But Uses Indonesian Weightlifter's Photo, Gets Trolled

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Mirabai Chanu who ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category to open the country’s account in Tokyo on Saturday. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Several celebrities including AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu, Kunal Kemmu and Riteish Deshmukh among others took to social media to congratulate the Indian weightlifter. However, actor Tisca Chopra’s tweet has attracted maximum attention, for all the wrong reasons.

Soon after Chanu won the medal, Tisca tweeted from her official handle, “You make us proud girl! @mirabai_chanu #Tokyo2021 #Olympics2021 #indiaattheolympics." But Tisca posted her tweet alongside Indonesian weightlifter Aisah Windy Cantika’s photo that made the actor a target of incessant trolling on Twitter. One user wrote, “She is not even Mirabai. She is the Indonesian lifter who won bronze." While another said, “Putting the wrong image for a national hero is so disrespectful."

Meanwhile, the gold went to China’s Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg)

