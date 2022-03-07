Title and Motion Poster of Saravanan's Debut Film Unveiled. Check it Here

The first look of Businessman-turned-actor Saravanan’s debut film has been unveiled by its makers. The title and motion poster of the upcoming movie were unveiled on March 4. The film titled The Legend will feature actor-model Urvashi Rautela opposite Saravanan. The movie is helmed by director duo JD-Jerry and it is bankrolled by Saravanan’s production banner, The New Legend Saravana Stores Production.

Director duo JD-Jerry unveiled the title and motion poster of the movie on Twitter.

Watch motion poster of The Legend - https://t.co/9UYspOTK3F

Apart from the lead pair of Saravanan and Urvashi Rautela, the movie also stars Prabhu, Vivekh, Nasser, Vijayakumar, Latha, Kovai Sarala among others. Harris Jayaraj is the music composer of The Legend movie. The cinematography of the movie is being done by Velraj.

According to reports, in the sci-fi movie, Urvashi Rautela will be playing the role of a microbiologist. The makers have not said anything about the role played by Saravanan in his debut movie.

The shooting of The Legend has been progressing at a good pace and the film is expected to hit the theatres in 2022. Besides the debut of Saravanan, the film is marking the first production venture of his production banner, The New Legend Saravana Stores Production. The upcoming film’s title is based on businessman Saravanan’s name as he is also popularly known as ‘Legend’ Saravanan.

Saravanan is the son of famous Kannada businessman Saravanan Selvarathinam. He is the owner of many shopping stores, including The Legend New Saravana Stores, The Legend Saravana, and Saravana Selvarathinam. He got limelight after he appeared along with leading female actors in ad films of his stores. Now, he is all set to be seen as a lead actor in his production venture.

