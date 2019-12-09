Take the pledge to vote

Title for The Conjuring 3 Revealed at Comic-Con Experience In Brazil

This title would make complete sense to most fans as it resonates with the plot of the film as revealed by WB and James Wan earlier.

December 9, 2019
The film has been written by Carey Hayes, Chad Hayes, Wan and David Leslie Johnson.

The Comic-Con Experience in Brazil may have been a major event for superhero fans. Nevertheless, fans of the horror genre had something to look forward to as well at the event.

Fans of The Conjuring franchise have been eagerly waiting for its next installment which is the third Conjuring film. At the CCXP, the title of the film was revealed to be The Devil Made Me Do It.

This title would make complete sense to most fans as it resonates with the plot of the film as revealed by WB and James Wan earlier. The film's official synopsis is, "The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

Wan who directed both of the Conjuring films will not be directing this one and will only serve as its producer. Conjuring 3 is set to be directed by Michael Chaves who had earlier directed the franchise's film The Curse Of La Llorona.

The film's cast includes Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, and Shannon Kook reprising their roles from previous films. The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It is set to release on September 11, 2020.

