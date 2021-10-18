Title, Motion Poster of Article 15's Tamil Remake Released; Udhayanidhi in Lead Role

The title and motion poster of Bollywood film Article 15’s Tamil remake were recently unveiled. The remake has been titled “Nenjuku Needhi". The motion poster of the remake features Udhayanidhi as a cop.

Sharing the poster on October 16 on Twitter, Director Arunraja Kamaraj wrote, “Presenting you the Title and Motion Poster to you all. Thank you @Udhaystalin sir. #NenjukuNeedhiMotionPoster #NenjukuNeedhi

And thanking my dearest cast and crew members for making it happen. To you, my dear Paapi (with a red heart emoji) miss u always.”

In the tweet, Kamaraj thanked lead actor Udhayanidhi Stalin and other cast and crew members of the film. He further dedicated it to his father. The film is jointly produced under the banner of Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP, Zee Studios, and Raahul’s Romeo Pictures.

The Bollywood hit was released in 2019 and featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The movie, helmed by Anubhav Sinha, had received rave reviews. The storyline of the film revolves around an honest police officer who stands up against a caste-based system and discrimination in rural India.

Meanwhile, in the remake, Udhayanidhi will be playing Ayushman’s role. He will be playing the role of an officer, who gets transferred to a village where caste-based discrimination is usual for the people.

Udhayanidhi was last seen in Mysskin’s 2020 film directorial Psycho. He played the role of Gautham, a blind musician who goes after a serial killer to rescue his girlfriend, who was kidnapped by him. The thriller also featured actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen in crucial roles.

