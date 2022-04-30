Title of Ajith’s 61st Film Likely to be Revealed on his Birthday

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is presently preparing for his 61st film. The actor has already joined the film’s crew for the shooting for the film, which is going on in Hyderabad. The film has been tentatively titled AK61.

Now, a few reports claim that more details about the H Vinoth directorial will be revealed soon. The official title of the film along with details about Ajith’s character will be disclosed on Ajith’s 51st birthday on May 1, according to industry sources. However, there has been no official confirmation about this.

According to sources, Ajith will feature in a double role in the much awaited film, which is said to be an action thriller. One of the characters played by the Ajith actor would have grey shade, while the other will play the protagonist.

Rakul Preet Singh, who previously played the lead in H Vinoth’s second directorial venture Theeran is rumoured to portray female lead in the movie. Earlier reports also claimed that Tabu will be playing an important role in the movie.

Meanwhile, Ajith has set aside 60 days for the filming of AK 61, which is expected to be concluded by October. For this film, acclaimed music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is said to have teamed up with Ajith and director H Vinoth. Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studios have collaborated for AK 61.

After finishing AK61, Ajith will be working with Vignesh Shivan for his next movie tentatively titled AK62. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of hype about his next project, and there are also rumours that he will be collaborating with filmmaker Siva for AK63.

