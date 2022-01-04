Title of Director Susi Ganeshan's Next Tamil Film revealed

Director Susi Ganeshan has announced the title of his next film. In a recent tweet the filmmaker informed that his next Tamil film will be titled Vanjam Theerththaayadaa. He has not yet revealed the cast and crew of the upcoming film. The director indicated that the production of the film is in progress. The story of the movie is based on a real-life incident that happened in Madurai. The title and poster released by the filmmaker suggest that the movie will be a revenge drama.

Susi Ganeshan is known for directing many hit films including Five Star, Virumbugiren, Thiruttu Payale, and Kanthaswamy among others. Now, his new Tamil film that he announced on social media is set in the 1980’s Madurai, according to reports.

Director Susi Ganeshan is likely to announce the names of the cast and the crew on the occasion of Pongal on January 14. The poster shared by him on social media indicates that there will be two actors in the lead roles. Fans are also expecting that Vanjam Theerththaayadaa will be full of action-packed sequences as Ganeshan is known for directing action films.

Ganeshan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Bollywood film Dil Hai Gray starring Vineeth Kumar Singh, Urvashi Rautela and Akshay Oberoi. The film is a remake of the Tamil super-hit film Thiruttu Payale 2. The film is backed by ace national award-winning producer M Ramesh Reddy under his banner Suraj production in association with Susi Ganeshan’s production house 4v entertainment. Reddy has also kept the remake rights of this film in Telugu and Kannada.

