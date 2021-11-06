Title Song of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda to be Released on Nov 8

The teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda title song is currently trending on social media. A few days back, the teaser of the title song was launched by the makers and features Balayya in the role of Aghora.

The song promo has already garnered over three million views on YouTube. The full title song will be released on YouTube on Monday, November 8.

The news was shared by South Indian movies PRO BA Raju’s Team on Twitter. The tweet read, “3 million+ Roars for the #AkhandaTitleSong Teaser. Full Lyrical Video on 8th Nov!”

Akhanda is an ambitious upcoming action film directed by Boyapati Srinu starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.

Earlier it was reported by NEWS18 that the film will be released in December but the date of the film is yet to be finalized. However, according to the latest media reports, the film’s release date has been fixed around Christmas and it is likely to be released on December 24 this year, though an official announcement is awaited.

There are huge expectations from Akhanda as Balayya and Boyapati have already given huge hits. This movie is yet another big-budget film in Balayya’s career. The shooting of the film has been completed. It was earlier set to release on May 28 but due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release was postponed.

The film has created much enthusiasm in Telugu industry as distribution rights for the Nizam territory have been sold at a huge price. Leading producer Dil Raju is said to have bought the film’s distribution right in the Nizam territory for Rs 19 crore.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights of the film while Star Maa got Satellite rights. The film is being produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwarka Entertainments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.