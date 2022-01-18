Title Teaser of Naveen Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju Gets Spectacular Response

The title teaser of Naveen Polishetty’s upcoming comedy, Anaganaga Oka Raju, has received a good response from the audience. The title teaser, shared on Sunday, has been trending on no. 1 on YouTube with over 3 million+ views.

BA Raju’s team shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “Spectacular response to young sensation @NaveenPolishety’s Title Teaser Trending #1 with 3M+ Views https://youtu.be/KwbOx87Uuf8 #AnaganagaOkaRaju @MusicThaman @kalyanshankar23 @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas.”

Giving a glimpse into Naveen’s character, the video features him playing the titular role of Raju, who is gearing up for his wedding. In the middle of a pre-wedding shoot, Naveen can be seen dressed as a groom in a teal blue shirt paired with traditional silk dhoti. Naveen is seen flaunting all the gold jewellery he is wearing.

Said to be a full-fledged comedy, the film’s production will soon go on floors. Helmed by Kalyan Shankar, Anaganaga Oka Raju is jointly bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Thaman S has been roped in to compose music for the film.

Naveen rose to fame with commercially successful films Jaathi Rathnalu and Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Jaathi Rathnalu premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The actor was also seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s National Award-winning film Chhichhore.

On the work front, Naveen will be seen in filmmaker Mahesh P’s new project, for which the actor will collaborate with Bahubali fame Anushka Shetty. The title of the film has not been fixed yet but will be soon announced by the makers. It is bankrolled by UV Creations.

