Title Track of Chiranjeevi-Starrer Waltair Veerayya Out Now; Check it Out

Fans are still not over Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan’s sizzling chemistry in their upcoming film Waltair Veerayya’s second single, titled Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeevi. Now, the makers have dropped the third track from the film. On Monday, the makers teased the fans with glimpses in the lyrical video of the film’s title track. The song’s music has been scored by Devi Sri Prasad, and it has been sung by Anurag Kulkarni.

Waltair Veerayya’s makers, Mythri Movie Makers, tweeted: “Rough adiddham Sankranthi ki (Let’s get rough for Sankranti). Veerayya Title Song from Waltair Veerayya out now.”

Boss Party and Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chrinajeevi from the album were already chartbusters. Now, the title track is garnering positive response, as it has reached more than 3.9 million views.

The shooting for the song sequels has been wrapped, and Chiranjeevi is back in Hyderabad.

Along with Chiranjeevi and Shruti, the audience is also thrilled to watch Ravi Teja in a mighty role in the film. It is said to be a mass-action entertainer with all the commercial ingredients and has some top-notch technicians working on the venture. The film has been backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers and in collaboration with GK Mohan.

The film has been helmed by Bobby. He has penned the story and screenplay of the action-drama. Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy, Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri are also on board for the film’s writing team. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Shruti and Ravi, it also stars Catherine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Saptagiri and Bobby Simha in prominent roles.

The film is gearing up for its release on January 13, next year on Sankranti.

