Title Track of Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata to be Out On This Date

The title song of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on 23 April at 11.07 am, the makers wrote on Twitter.



Two tracks from Sarkaru Vaari Paata — Kalaavathi and Penny — are already out and have been well received by the audience.

Kalaavathi has become a big hit and has over 133 million views on YouTube. Mahesh Babu’s 9-year-old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has made her debut in the film industry with the song, Penny.

The lyrics of the title song of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been penned by Ananta Sriram. The song will have vocals by Harika Narayan.

For the unversed, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to hit the theatres on 12 May 2022. The film’s shooting has already been wrapped.

Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju will be seen in the film alongside Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. Billed as an action-comedy film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment have collaborated to bankroll the film.

The storyline of the movie centres around a big scandal, which led to the disruption of the Indian Banking Sector.

The film has been made to give a social message. A few reports also indicated that Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying a double role in this movie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was initially expected to release on 13 January 2022 but was postponed multiple times due to the Covid 19 pandemic and production delays.

The film was officially announced in May 2020 with the formal launch ceremony taking place in November 2020.

The Principal photography of the film began in January 2021 in Dubai. Shooting for the film took place at different locations like Hyderabad, Goa, and Spain.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has the soundtrack composed by S. Thaman, while cinematography and editing have been handled by R. Madhi and Marthand K. Venkatesh, respectively.

