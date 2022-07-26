Title Track of Vinnod Prabhakar’s Lankasura Receives Over 3 Lakh Views

The title track of Kannada actor Vinnod Prabhakar’s upcoming film Lankasura was released recently and it is getting a good response. The musical video has received over 3.37 lakh views on YouTube since its release on July 24.

The song with the powerful voice of Vijeth Krishna has created a buzz among Vinnod fans. The action-packed scenes, in the musical video featuring Vinnod, have increased the expectations of the audiences from this film.

A fan commented that “Super music. Extraordinary voice Vijeth Krishna. Overall ultimate song. Kannada industry needs new talents like Vijeth Krishna.” A second user wrote, “Wowww next level aagide! Waiting for the movie!”

“Such powerful lyrics. Only a powerful voice like Vijeth Krishna can justify the song,” commented another viewer.

Lankasura, is bankrolled by Vinnod’s production house Tiger Talkies. This is the debut project of Vinnod as a producer. The film is expected to be released in September. The film is directed by Pramod Kumar.

The teaser of the film was released a few months ago. From the teaser and the title track it seems that the upcoming film will be an action packed film. It features Parvathy Arun as the female lead. Yogi, Devaraj and P Ravishankar are playing important roles.

The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and the post-production work is in progress. The film is expected to be released in multiple languages including Hindi.

During a recent interview, Vinnod agreed to the rumours, and said “We have been approached by many stakeholders for the Hindi dubbing rights, but things are yet to be finalised.’’

Vinnod also asserted that it is purely an action film and the story revolves around the underworld. For the same purpose, five stunt choreographers like Danny, Chetan D’Souza and Arjun Raj, have been roped in for high-octane action scenes of the film.

On the work front, Vinnod has worked in several Kannada movies, like VIP 5, Navagraha, Hori, Gajendra, Mari Pyaar and Vairi.

